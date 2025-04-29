MDI Gurgaon: Applications for PGDM-BM 2025 programme OPEN

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon has begun accepting applications for the 2025 intake of its full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Business Management (PGDM-BM).

Recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), this 18-month programme is aimed at providing mid-career professionals with an opportunity to gain strategic insights and improve their leadership skills for business environments.

Designed for individuals with prior professional experience, the programme promises academic pedagogy with practical corporate exposure through leadership modules, capstone projects, live industry engagement, and international immersion opportunities, a press release by the institute says.

Participants also have the option to pursue dual specialisations, allowing for a customised academic path based on career goals or functional interests.

“The PGDM-BM programme is tailored for leaders ready to take the next step in their careers. With its immersive pedagogy and strategic focus, the programme cultivates a global mindset and prepares participants for C-suite responsibilities,” said Prof Sangeeta S Bhardwaj (Dean-Executive Graduate Programmes).

Applicants must hold a three-year undergraduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks and have a minimum of three years of full-time professional experience as of March 31, 2025. Only post-qualification, paid work is considered.

Admission also requires a valid score in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), or Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Candidates may apply as either self-sponsored or sponsored professionals.

Admission offers will be rolled out between April and May 2025, and selected candidates will be required to confirm their seats by paying the first instalment of the programme fee within the given deadline.

For more details or to apply, candidates can visit the official MDI Gurgaon website.