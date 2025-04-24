KIIT rockets to 184th in Asia: Youthful university outpaces giants in THE Rankings 2025

Like every year, the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings have been announced, and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, has once again achieved a remarkable position.

In the 2025 edition, KIIT has secured the 184th rank in Asia, marking a significant improvement from last year’s position of 196. This advancement reaffirms KIIT’s steady progress and its growing recognition in the realm of global academic excellence, stated a press release from the institute.

With this latest ranking, KIIT is the 8th best university in India among government and private institutions. It has attained this status by surpassing numerous prestigious Indian institutions. It also retained its distinction as the top-ranked Deemed University in Eastern and Northern India.

Further, in the Sports Science subject, KIIT is ranked 2nd in India.

This year’s rankings feature 853 universities from 35 countries/territories. It assesses their research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The rankings, which are based on 18 performance indicators, are relied on by students, academics, policymakers and industry leaders worldwide.

Prof Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers who have played a pivotal role in this achievement.

“This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values,” he stated.

KIIT has consistently featured in prestigious global rankings, including the THE World University Rankings and QS Rankings. The university has also earned major international accreditations such as Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and others, further solidifying its position as a global centre of excellence in higher education.

It is worth highlighting that despite being only 27 years old, KIIT has outperformed several well-established institutions on the list, many of which have been around for over 50 years.

Additionally, it is worth noting that KIIT received its deemed-to-be-university status only 21 years ago.

