Tribal dreams take flight: 100 KISS students pursuing academics in KIIT bag prestigious campus placements

As many as 100 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), currently pursuing academics at KIIT-DU, have secured prestigious placements in leading national and multinational companies.

This marks a turning point in their lives, as these students hail from humble tribal backgrounds, many of whom are the first in their families to enter the professional workforce, stated a press release from the institute.



The recently published placement list for the 2025 graduating batch highlights numerous success stories, including offers from companies such as PRA India, Tata Power, Essar Power Gujarat, Skipper, and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, with the highest salary packages of Rs 9.5 lakh per annum (LPA).

The lowest package for these students is 4 LPA. Students from various branches, including Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Polytechnic, Engineering, Management, and Rural Management, have been selected.

Every year, about 200 talented students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), get the opportunity to pursue higher technical education free of cost in various courses of KIIT University.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS makes extensive arrangements through the KISS authorities to ensure that these talented students of KISS get quality education and get employment in various national and multinational companies.

Today, these successful students paid a courtesy call on Dr Samanta and received his blessings. On this occasion, Dr Samanta congratulated all the students and wished them a bright future.

He said, "These students, being the first learners in their families, have become an inspiration for others. As the children of KISS get quality education along with employment, the goal of KISS towards reducing illiteracy and providing employment has been achieved".

Among others, KIIT University Vice-Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh, Registrar Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, KISS University Registrar, Dr Prashanta Kumar Routray, and Additional Registrar Pramod Kumar Patra were present on the occasion.