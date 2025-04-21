JEE Main 2025 final results: 109 students of DAV Chandrasekharpur qualify for JEE Advanced

In the recently published National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 final results, and as many as 109 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar have been listed for the Advanced round with impressive percentiles, stated a press note from the school.

Sibasis Panda with 99. 951, Sriman Bishnu P Satpathy with 99.936 and Gaurav Maharana with 99. 932 percentile bagged the top three positions in the school.

A total of 114 students scored more than 90 percentile. Out of the qualifiers, 12 students scored more than 99 percentile, 24 more than 98 percentile, 38 above 97 percentile and 63 above 95 percentile.

Other qualifiers with above 99 percentile are Preetam P Das (99.839), Pradeepta Baliarsingh (99.838), Anuj Agrawal (99.81), Swastik Das (99.62), Asutosh Moharana (99.53), Shreyaskar Panda (99.51), Rishit Dash (99.26), Samyak Beura (99.23) and Arpit Mohanty (99.08).

The school authorities congratulated the meritorious students for the pride-packed success and wished luck for the next venture.