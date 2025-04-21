DhanGuru, fintech founded by AITM students, selected for "100 Fintech Entrepreneurs in 100 Days" challenge

In a remarkable accomplishment, the fintech start-up DhanGuru, founded by students from the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Angadi Institute of Technology and Management (AITM), Belagavi, has been selected among the Top 20 teams (Top 100 students) out of more than 8,000 participating teams in the prestigious "100 Fintech Entrepreneurs in 100 Days" challenge organised by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Certification Ceremony took place at the RBIH Office, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, where the team was felicitated for their exceptional contribution to financial innovation and entrepreneurial excellence.

The team members — Sayeed Amaan, Vaishnavi R Babaleshwar, Shreebodh Inamdar, Pratik Chitti, Rohit Jadhav, Yash Mirashi, and Shubham Hulamani demonstrated innovation, technical expertise, and a strong entrepreneurial mindset throughout the competition.

This achievement not only brings pride to AITM but also provides the team with a platform to further develop their fintech startup and make meaningful contributions to India's financial ecosystem. The Management, Administrator, Principal, Director, and AITM faculty congratulated the team on their success and extended their best wishes for future endeavours in the startup ecosystem, according to the report by The New Indian Express.