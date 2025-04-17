KIIT University students win laurels at inter-university competition

In the prestigious National Inter University Pencak Silat competition held at Kristu Jayanti College, North Bengaluru University, from April 14 to April 16, two Odia kids participating in the event from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, Bhubaneswar, have done Odisha and the university proud, stated a press release from the institute.

Abhinav Mishra, a first-year Computer Science student and Anindita Patra, also a first-year Electronic and Telecommunications student at KIIT University, participated in the prestigious all-India event, represented by 68 universities from 19 states of the country.

From amongst 700-plus participants, Abhinav Mishra won a bronze medal in 70 - 75 kg men's category, while Anindita Patra won a silver in the 80 - 85 kg women's category.

Both the winners thanked Founder of KIIT University Prof Dr Achyuta Samanta, for providing them an enabling platform to do their state and university proud.

Prof Dr Samanta, who is known for encouraging kids to excel both in sports and academics, appreciated the achievement of his students and is expected to honour and felicitate the winners on their arrival in Bhubaneswar.