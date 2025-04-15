Lucknow University to organise 3rd Dr Avtar Singh Memorial National Article Writing Competition | Register by April 19

The Lucknow University Moot Court Association (LUMA) has announced the third edition of the Dr Avtar Singh Memorial National Article Writing Competition, inviting law students from across India to submit insightful, original articles exploring the evolving relationship between Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the law.

The competition serves as a platform for aspiring legal minds to engage critically with one of the most transformative developments of our time — AI’s increasing integration into legal frameworks.

Competition theme and subtopics

This year’s overarching theme is AI and the Law: A New Era of Legal Innovation. Submissions may choose from the following suggested subtopics:

The legal gaps in India’s unregulated AI surveillance

India’s AI-driven legal future: Opportunities and emerging trends in 2025

AI on trial: Legal dimensions of intellectual property in India

Lawyers must stay rooted in legal knowledge, not solely rely on technology

AI can speed up court cases and cut out legal jargon

AI and the use of human centricity in Copyright Law

Increasing use of AI in IP raises ethical concerns

Each article must develop its own title based on the chosen theme or sub-topic.

Eligibility

Open to all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law students enrolled in any recognised Indian law school or university.

Submissions can be made individually or as a team of a maximum of two co-authors.

For more queries, submission guidelines, details on fees and prizes, etc, participants can reach out at mcc.lucknowuniv@gmail.com.