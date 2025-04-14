IISER Pune cancels event on Ambedkar; sparks student outrage

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, is facing backlash from students after it cancelled Muktiparv, a flagship event honouring Dr BR Ambedkar’s legacy, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 13.

As reported by The Indian Express, the decision, allegedly prompted by objections raised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has stirred a debate around academic freedom and external interference on campus.

Since the beginning of April, IISER Pune has hosted a series of cultural and academic activities centred on literature and the arts. Muktiparv was to be a highlight, featuring talks by academicians such as Nazima Parveen, Deepali Salve, and Smita Patil, who specialise in issues of caste, gender, and social justice.

However, just days before the event, the administration abruptly called it off.

In an official statement, the IISER administration cited "concerns raised" and the desire to "avoid controversy" as reasons for cancelling the session involving external speakers.

“The institute remains committed to the values of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, especially as we mark his birth anniversary,” the statement added.

Event cancelled amid rising tensions

The ABVP’s Maharashtra unit publicly opposed the event, alleging on X (formerly Twitter) that the invited speakers were linked to what they termed “radical” and “anti-national” groups.

They warned that the event could disrupt social harmony and lead to law and order issues. According to their statement, previous editions of Muktiparv included remarks that "hurt public sentiments.”