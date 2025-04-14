DAV School of Business Management's BHAVYATAA 2025 award ceremony honoured merit and excellence

DAV School of Business Management (DSBM), Bhubaneswar, organised its Annual Function “BHAVYATAA 2025 (Edition 5.0): An Event of Excellence” on Sunday, April 13.

The thrust objective of this programme is to acknowledge the merits of young professional students and to encourage them for better and unique performance in the coming academic year, stated a press release from the institute.

The function was graced by Dr Prabodh Mohanty, Managing Director of SNM Group and the President of The Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCI), as the chief guest.

Dr Mohanty deliberated regarding various dimensions such as expectation of the corporate houses, regarding employability skill of the students, Viksit Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047. He highly appreciated the performance of the students both in academic and various skill-oriented activities demonstrated by both BBA and BCom students.

The programme was further enriched by glorious presence of distinguished dignitaries of DAV institutions.

The galaxy of the dignitaries felicitated Lelina Priyadarshinee as the Best Graduate in BBA programme and Sonali Hota as the Best Graduate in BCom programme in recognition of their academic brilliance and sincere efforts in skill-oriented activities.

Adding a new dimension to this year’s celebrations, DSBM introduced its first-ever Business Plan Competition titled “VISIONPRENEUR”.

In this category Allen Ranjit Nanda and Pratikshya Puhan of BCom Fourth Semester awarded the title of Best Enterprising Student – Male and Best Enterprising Student – Female.

Dr DN Mishra, Principal, DSBM, appealed to all the stakeholders, particularly students, parents, alumni, management, and industries, to contribute immensely and to extend support, which will be a win-win situation for DSBM in important key performing indicators (KPIs).