IIITH PGEE 2025: Admit Cards out, exam to be held on April 19 — Here’s how to download

The International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad (IIITH) has officially issued the admit cards for the 2025 Postgraduate Entrance Examination (PGEE).

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in.

The IIITH PGEE 2025 is scheduled for April 19, 2025, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm at designated exam centres. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid government-issued photo ID to the examination venue.

Steps to download IIITH PGEE 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their hall ticket for IIITH PGEE 2025:

1) Visit the official website: pgadmissions.iiit.ac.in

2) Navigate to the “PGEE 2025” section on the homepage and click on the hall ticket download link.

3) Log in using your registered credentials (application number and password).

4) View your admit card displayed on the screen.

5) Carefully verify all the details mentioned.

6) Download and print the admit card for exam day use.

IIITH PGEE Admit Card: Key details included

The admit card will feature the following important information:

Name and roll number of the candidate

Application number

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Date and time of the examination

Address of the allotted exam centre

Important guidelines for exam day