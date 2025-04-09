If the walls could talk – Campus stories & historical events of IIT Madras

The many lives of Gajendra Circle

Gajendra Circle (GC), one of the structures that was built during the first phase of construction in the campus, has been more than just a roundabout — it has been a witness to change, a silent spectator of student life evolving through the years. Once a simple traffic junction, it transformed into a bustling hub. It has seen quiet reflections, impromptu celebrations, and even protests that shaped the campus culture.

Over the years, GC has changed with the times, and perhaps decades from now, returning alumni will find a GC 4.0 — with new stories, new traditions, and maybe even the mystery of the Third Elephant finally solved.

The night the campus stood still – The APSA controversy

In 2015, the sudden de-recognition of the Ambedkar-Periyar Study Circle (APSA) sent shockwaves across the campus. The student-run group, known for discussions on caste and social justice, was accused of spreading ‘hatred,’ sparking protests that spread far beyond IIT Madras.

Students rallied at GC and Himalaya Lawn, demanding academic spaces remain open to diverse voices. With national attention mounting, the administration reinstated APSA, marking a turning point in campus activism. That night, students realized their voices could challenge authority — and win.

The green battle: When nature and progress clashed

IIT Madras’ campus is a rare ecosystem where academics and nature coexist, with blackbucks wandering near hostels and dense greenery lining its roads. But in the 2000s, campus expansion threatened this balance, as marked trees and construction sites alarmed students.

Conversations turned into petitions, and soon, sustainability became a campus-wide concern. The administration pledged to integrate eco-friendly policies, ensuring development wouldn’t come at nature’s expense. Today, the blackbucks still roam, a testament to those who fought for the soul of their campus.