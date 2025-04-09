DU SOL: Students allege incomplete study material ahead of exams; stage protest

With examinations barely a month away, thousands of students enrolled at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (DU SOL) are still without complete study materials.
On Wednesday, April 9, members of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) organised a protest and submitted a mass memorandum to SOL authorities, demanding immediate corrective action.
The student organisation has flagged multiple issues affecting SOL students, including the non-distribution of printed study material, insufficient number of classes, and lack of basic facilities, especially for students with disabilities.
KYS said that despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations mandating the distribution of study material within two weeks of admission, most SOL students have not received even the basic course books.
“Even those who received some material were given incomplete sets," the memorandum alleges, accusing the administration of “gross mismanagement” and discrimination, particularly against BA Programme students.
SOL students are reportedly being offered just 10-15 Personal Contact Programme (PCP) classes this semester, nowhere near enough to cover the syllabus.
“These classes are critical for concept clarity and doubt resolution,” KYS said, stressing that students feel unprepared for upcoming exams.
Concerns were also raised about study centre conditions. Students report being assigned centres far from their homes and denied access to libraries and basic facilities. Particularly shocking was an incident involving a disabled student who had to drag herself to the second floor due to the unavailability of accessibility provisions.
Now, the student body has put forward these demands:
Immediate distribution of printed study material to all students