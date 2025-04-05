"Life is a marathon. Don't allow anything to distract you" CM Conrad Sangma at IIM Shillong's convocation

The Indian Institute of Management, Shillong (IIM-Shillong) is carrying Meghalaya's matrilineal spirit. Of the institute's around 900 students, 52 per cent are girls.

For the record, women outnumber male voters in Meghalaya.

Established in 2007 and nestled against a stunning natural backdrop, the IIM-Shillong has always recorded a 100 per cent placements.

"The average salary of Rs 15 lakh per annum over the years has increased to Rs 26.44 lakh today. The highest salary this time is Rs 71.5 lakh, and that is a domestic company," IIM-Shillong Director Prof DP Goyal told the media on the sidelines of the institute's 16th convocation on Friday, April 4, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Sometimes, smart students get more than Rs 1 crore at entry level. We are the fifth among 20 IIMs in the country as far as graduation outcome is concerned. We are getting students from 28 states and 52% of them are girls," the director said.

According to him, the IIM-Shillong is different from other IIMs for two reasons, location and diversity of Northeast.

"The students call it 'Campus in Clouds'. No other IIM can have that claim. There are hills on one side, clouds on another side and a forest on the third. Sometimes, clouds roam within classrooms. Secondly, it is the diversity of Northeast. People here are nice and our students can learn a lot from them," Prof Goyal said.

Addressing the convocation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urged the young graduates to approach life as a marathon, one that requires perseverance, resilience, and commitment to their passions.

"This is a marathon. Don't allow anything to distract you. As you move forward in life, you will face different situations and challenges. This is an important transition, and how you navigate it will define your journey," he said.

The chief minister shared personal anecdotes about the uncertainty he faced after graduation. "I remember standing at my own graduation, unsure of what to do next. But one thing I have learned along the way is that life is not about a single moment or event, it's about the entire journey," he said.

During the convocation, degrees were conferred on 475 graduating students, including 381 from the Post Graduate Programme 2023-25 batch, 54 from the Post Graduate Programme for Executives 2024-25 batch, and 35 from the Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives 2023-25 batch. In addition, five scholars were awarded PhD degrees.