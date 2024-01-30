Recognising the importance of encouraging students to prioritise their mental health and put their well-being first, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has set up a dedicated Institute Counselling Service on its campus.

This centre comprises six clinical psychologists as counsellors, a dedicated group of student volunteers and faculty advisors, and three affiliated psychiatrists, who will be making weekly visits to the campus for students who need medication, a press release by the institute says.

The centre has been set up by IIT Kanpur in light of recent suicide cases, following which it has “taken steps to strengthen its Counselling Service by hiring a few more professionals, including additional counsellors, and hostel managers to take care of medical needs of the students.”

In addition to the mental health centre, the institute has also put in place the following measures for students’ mental welfare, as per the press release:

Strengthening the PG Core Counselling team to respond faster and also provide individualised mental health support to students

Regular discussions at the department levels to identify issues of academic stress, isolation and other student difficulties, to address any issues faced by students at an early stage

Senior PG students are to counsel and guide new students to ease the transition and reduce any feeling of alienation

A faculty guide will keep informal channels of communication open for non-academic matters and help foster a supportive environment outside academia.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the Institute Counselling Service, IIT Kanpur has also set up a review committee with five members, tasked with “addressing and promptly resolving student issues with an empathetic approach to student concerns.”

As per the press release, the committee has already received feedback from students through an Open House, as well as the alumni and will make recommendations to the administration, Senate and or the Board through appropriate bodies.

IIT Kanpur further reiterates its commitment to working towards a supportive, inclusive, and academically empowering campus environment that prioritises the mental and emotional well-being of every student.

“With a culture that encourages personal growth and development, the institute goes beyond academics, supporting the holistic development of its students,” IIT Kanpur adds.