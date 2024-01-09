In response to the evolving demands of the global markets, Australia’s Macquarie University is now offering 10 more specialisations in its Masters’ of Commerce (MCom) course.

In an official press release, the university says that the MCom programme, which was already renowned for its adaptability and practicality, has now been “revitalized to provide students with a comprehensive grasp of various business functions”, having been “developed collaboratively with industries and sectors”.

The programme now covers disciplines like Accounting and Auditing, Applied Economics, Business Analytics, Business Management, Digital Finance, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business, Marketing and Supply Chain Management.

Laying out various strategic advantages that students of this course have, the university says that it “nurtures creative and strategic thinking, enabling them to address intricate challenges through data analytics and independent research”, in addition to sharpening “their capabilities by immersing them in real-world case studies and applying theoretical concepts to practical scenarios”.

For students and professionals seeking to improve their business acumen, aiming to get placed in specialised managerial roles, and considering a career transition, this course will allow them to deepen their expertise in the most demanded skills in the market. They can also combine the MCom degree with another programme, in a multifaceted fashion, thereby, guaranteeing adaptability while maintaining quality.

Macquarie University also announced that applications to this programme are open for February 2024, and July 2024.