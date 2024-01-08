Today, Monday, January 8, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi announced the creation of Work4Food, a platform that not only ensures government-mandated minimum wage reimbursement for delivery workers but also strives to reduce platform costs while assuring customer pleasure.

"Work4Food concept has also been presented at the prestigious International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence," IIT Delhi informed in a statement.

According to the platform, Work4Food's minimum income guarantee, combined with the flexibility it provides platforms in onboarding delivery professionals based on demand-supply dynamics, reduces unnecessary travel, which is a popular habit among delivery agents to strategically position themselves for the next order, reports IANS.

Prof Abhijnan Chakraborty of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Delhi, says that this can have a long-term effect on reducing the level of air pollution caused by automobile emissions, at least until the entire delivery fleet changes to battery-powered vehicles.

According to IIT Delhi, it is a novel approach towards gig work that assures revenue guarantees based on government-mandated minimum pay rates.

The Fairwork Project, according to the institution, is a global programme that strives to improve the working circumstances of digital platform workers, particularly food delivery riders.

“The project assesses and ranks platform companies based on their adherence to fair labour practices to promote better standards in the gig economy,” the IIT Delhi said.

Fairwork India's 2023 study shed light on a crucial issue in India's food delivery industry, the IIT says. It was found that none of the major food delivery platforms were found to pay hourly local minimum wages to their delivery workers after accounting for fuel and other expenses.

According to the institution, the gig economy model has been a driving factor in the food delivery industry, making it harder for delivery workers to get their proper wages.

“Food delivery platforms have faced challenges in increasing order delivery fees beyond a certain point, creating a complex dilemma for all stakeholders involved,” the IIT Delhi said.

Income Guarantees are also included in the proposed formulation, according to the IIT. The plan ensures that all delivery agents receive guaranteed income based on government-mandated minimum wage rates, allowing them to earn fair and steady pay.