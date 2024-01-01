In a remarkable feat, Naman Bhat, a Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) student in Manipal, Karnataka, qualified for the All India Inter-University Boxing Championship by winning the South West Zone tournaments.

His participation in the tournament, which is slated to take place at Chandigarh University in Punjab from January 2 to January 5, 2024, has been guaranteed by this outstanding achievement, according to The New Indian Express.

Lt Gen (Lieutenant General) Dr MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education has expressed his joy and pride for Naman and his achievement.

Naman Bhat is a fourth year student of Mechatronics stream in MIT, Manipal. Previously, he won a gold medal and secured the title of Best Boxer at the state-level Dasara Boxing Championship. He also won a gold medal at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Inter-Collegiate Boxing Championship, qualifying him to represent MAHE in the South-West Zone Inter-University Boxing Championship.

He was among the top 16 participants in the South West Inter-University Boxing championship and qualified for the All India Inter University Boxing championship in the 67-71 kg weight category.

Expressing pride over this achievement, Commander Dr Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, said this achievement not only reflects the dedication and hard work of the student-athletes of MIT but also the unwavering support and state-of-the-art training facilities provided to them by MIT Manipal.