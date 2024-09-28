President Droupadi Murmu's speech at NALSAR University of Law convocation | Main highlights

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 21st annual convocation of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law in Hyderabad today, September 28.

She encouraged the students to use their knowledge and practice to help women and people from marginalised sections of society, reports PTI.



Here are a few highlights from her address:

National Network of Women Advocates

In her speech, she urged the university, especially its alumni, to engage the support of all stakeholders and assist in establishing a national network of women advocates and law students to work to eliminate violence against women.

“The network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities," the president said.



Social Justice:

President Murmu expressed confidence that the graduates will use their NALSAR education to promote equality, social justice and development.

The goal of equality, which is established in the Preamble to the Constitution and Fundamental Rights, is also expressed in one of the Directive Principles of State Policy governing justice delivery, she said.

The directive aims to ensure equal justice and free legal help.

"Unfortunately, a poor person does not get the same access to justice as a rich person. This unfair situation must change for the better. I expect your generation of legal professionals to be the change agents," the president said.

She also stated that graduating students should use technology to advance their professional goals and to promote social justice.

Our Rich Legal Traditions:

She emphasised the country's strong legal traditions, citing Greek Historian Megasthenes' description of Indians as extremely law-abiding., and Chanakya's Artha-Shastra, which enumerates the high standards expected of officers in charge of administering justice.



"For a great country like ours, a sense of history arouses national pride and aspirations. Democratic traditions and practices of ancient India were highlighted by Dr BR Ambedkar in his concluding speech at the Constituent Assembly," Murmu said.



Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.