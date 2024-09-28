Anna University UG Exam Results 2024 OUT! Here’s how to check

Anna University in Chennai released the April and May 2024 exam results for undergraduate (UG) courses yesterday, September 27.

Candidates who took the undergraduate semester test can now access and view their results. The scorecards can be found on the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu.



Earlier this week, the university released exam results for Distance Education Master of Business Administration (MBA) students, according to a report by News18. To check and download the results, candidates must have their registration number and date of birth.



Students are required to get the original mark sheet or a physical duplicate of it from the university.

Here’s how candidates can view their results on the website:



Go to the official website of the university http://coe1.annauniv.edu Look for “Examination Results” on the homepage Select the ‘April/May 2024 Examinations (UG/PG/Ph.D) Results’ links Enter your registration number, date of birth and Captcha Click Submit, and you’ll be redirected to your results Review your result and download the mark sheet for future use



In addition, students can also request photocopies of their answer sheets till September 30. To make the request, they must apply through their study centres and pay Rs 300 per paper in Demand Draft, reports Careerpower.