Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to be shifted to Ramanagara in phases: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, September 25, announced that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, currently located in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, would be relocated to its new campus in Ramanagara in phases.

The deputy chief minister said that the government has decided to resubmit an application to the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the establishment of a medical college in Kanakapura. The previous application was rejected due to a lack of basic amenities, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to reporter after a review meeting on the progress of Ramanagara and Kanakapura Medical College, he said, “The issue of land allocation for the construction of Ramanagara Medical College has been sorted and construction is underway. All necessary amenities are being provided to support the construction of the medical college. As per the previous government's order, we have decided to shift the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to Ramanagara and this will be executed in a phased manner."

“Karnataka is an important health tourism centre in India, and has more than 70 medical colleges, the highest number in the country,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. He spoke after inaugurating Medicover Hospital's 300-bed facility in Whitefield on Wednesday, September 25.

Every year, 13,000 students take up medical education in Karnataka. More than one lakh paramedical personnel are being trained, Shivakumar said, adding that there are many opportunities in the medical field in Bengaluru.