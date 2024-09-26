IIM Lucknow latest among IIMs to have ZERO SC/ST faculty

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is now under fire for not following the roster and reservation policy, and having barely any faculty from the reserved categories.

After IIM Kozhikode and Tiruchirappalli, Right to Information (RTI) replies reveal that zero positions have been filled by the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) candidates IIM Lucknow either.



Asking whether following the roster policy is “not a constitutional mandate” or not, the All India OBC Students’ Association (AIOBCSA), the organisation that filed the RTI condemned IIM Lucknow for the lack of representation of marginalised sections of the society in its faculty.



“Totally not acceptable,” the association wrote on X.