Andhra University launches Dean Van Leuven Centre for Peace Studies

Andhra University has launched the Dean Van Leuven Centre for Peace Studies in collaboration with EQ4PEACE Institution, United States of America (USA).

The centre aims to promote emotional intelligence, anger management, peace communication, and conflict resolution through academic programmes and research.

The centre will offer certificate, diploma, and postgraduate (PG) courses focussing on essential skills in emotional intelligence and effective communication, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Research, training programmes, and workshops will also be conducted to enhance emotional quotient and communication skills among students.

EQ4PEACE will provide curriculum design, training materials, and faculty support.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by EN Dhanamjaya Rao, Registrar, and Matt Perelstien, Director of EQ4PEACE, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao on Wednesday, September 25.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Sasibhushana Rao emphasised the importance of promoting peace through education.

"EQ4Peace Worldwide Inc will facilitate global promotion of the programmes through conferences, websites, newsletters, and social media. The centre is expected to contribute to fostering a more peaceful and understanding society through education and research," he noted.