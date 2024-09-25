World Pharmacists Day: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy in Hyderabad organises Blood Donation Camp

On the occasion of World Pharmacists Day, today, Wednesday, September 25, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy in Hyderabad organised its annual blood donation camp in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Blood Bank, Telangana State Branch.
The event was inaugurated by Damodar Raja Narasimha, Minister for Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Government of Telangana, stated a press release from the institute.
In his speech, Damodar Raja Narasimha emphasised Telangana’s leadership in the pharmaceutical sector, highlighting the state's number one position in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) production and the large number of retail pharmacies.
He also spoke about government initiatives aimed at enhancing the pharmacy profession, including the increase in pharmacy seats across both government and private institutions. The blood donation camp, he noted, is a noble cause, providing life-saving support to many patients in need.
Ajay Mishra IAS (Indian Administrative Service) (Retired), Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Blood Bank, also lauded the initiative, emphasising the importance of blood donation in saving lives.
Principal of the College, Dr Anupama Koneru, welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed gratitude for their presence.
In his address, Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, commended the consistent efforts of the college in organising the blood donation camp annually. He expressed his appreciation for the students and staff who volunteered as donors, saying, "This initiative is a testament to the spirit of compassion and service that we nurture in our institution. Each drop of blood donated here today is a lifeline for someone in need. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the donors for their selfless contributions."
The event was presided over by Waliullah, Chairman of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan, Treasurer. Aamer Javeed Board Member coordinated the event. Omar Javeed and Faiq Ahmed members of the society were also present at the occasion, stated the press release from the institute.
The event highlighted the college's dedication in both academic and social responsibility.