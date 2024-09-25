World Pharmacists Day: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy in Hyderabad organises Blood Donation Camp

He also spoke about government initiatives aimed at enhancing the pharmacy profession, including the increase in pharmacy seats across both government and private institutions. The blood donation camp, he noted, is a noble cause, providing life-saving support to many patients in need.

Ajay Mishra IAS (Indian Administrative Service) (Retired), Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Blood Bank, also lauded the initiative, emphasising the importance of blood donation in saving lives.

Principal of the College, Dr Anupama Koneru, welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed gratitude for their presence.

In his address, Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, commended the consistent efforts of the college in organising the blood donation camp annually. He expressed his appreciation for the students and staff who volunteered as donors, saying, "This initiative is a testament to the spirit of compassion and service that we nurture in our institution. Each drop of blood donated here today is a lifeline for someone in need. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the donors for their selfless contributions."