"India’s role in global business cannot be overstated": Georgetown University's focus is on Indian student innovators

Here at Georgetown, we believe that entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful forces for positive change. Entrepreneurs recognise — and often build — new opportunities.

This is a skill we need in the world today. Rooted in a values-based education, Georgetown entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to lead with innovation, explore their passions, and launch new ventures that leave the world a better place than how they found it.

Every person has the potential to be entrepreneurial in their own profession or industry. Through our Georgetown Entrepreneurship initiative, we empower students to learn the principles of entrepreneurship through intentional coursework and unique experiences such as case competitions, start-up incubators, and mentorship programmes — and then we encourage them to go out in the world and solve challenges with an entrepreneurial mindset.

With India’s strong entrepreneurship ecosystem, we envision a future where students in Washington, DC, and throughout the world will be able to learn from the experiences of start-ups and innovators in India and gain new insights into global innovation.

Through strategic partnerships, case studies, and intercultural collaboration, we will be able to enhance the learning capabilities of students throughout the world and empower future generations to use creativity and innovation to address complex business challenges.

We are currently exploring new opportunities to engage with and learn from the Indian business community as we expand our presence in the region and create new pathways for partnership and collaboration.