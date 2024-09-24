"India’s role in global business cannot be overstated": Georgetown University's focus is on Indian student innovators
You’ve recently visited India. How do you view the role of India in Georgetown University's global recruitment strategy? What unique opportunities does India present for Georgetown students and faculty?
We view our role as global educators to ensure the next generation of business leaders understands the changing dynamics of the world. As we look to the future, India is — and will continue to be — a major driver of economic potential and growth. India’s role in global business cannot be overstated, and Georgetown McDonough aims to be a key partner in developing future leaders in India, while also ensuring our students in other nations across the globe understand the dynamics of business through the context of India’s ecosystems and policies.
By recruiting the best and brightest Indian students, building new local partnerships, and expanding our research capacity in this region, we will expand our mission to build global business knowledge and serve the common good.
In terms of engagement with Indian institutions, what are Georgetown’s current initiatives, and how do you envision deepening these relationships in the future? What can both sides gain from such collaborations?
Georgetown McDonough seeks to extend its global reputation in regions throughout the world, and India is a key player in understanding current and future global business dynamics.
Our international programmes offer the potential for new student exchanges between the United States (US) and other parts of the world, academic partnerships, and a broader global alumni network, which strengthens our entire McDonough community.
McDonough is proud to have a dynamic base of undergraduate and graduate students from India who bring new perspectives to our classrooms, grow our international community, and go on to find success in careers around the world.
We are currently working with alumni and friends in India to identify new opportunities for partnership as we build our capabilities abroad.
Additionally, we seek to explore new degree programmes, research partnerships, and student engagement opportunities that add value to businesses in the region and offer new perspectives to our global student body.
India is a rapidly growing market with a significant emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. How does Georgetown University plan to leverage this dynamic environment to benefit its students and academic programmes?
Here at Georgetown, we believe that entrepreneurship is one of the most powerful forces for positive change. Entrepreneurs recognise — and often build — new opportunities.
This is a skill we need in the world today. Rooted in a values-based education, Georgetown entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to lead with innovation, explore their passions, and launch new ventures that leave the world a better place than how they found it.
Every person has the potential to be entrepreneurial in their own profession or industry. Through our Georgetown Entrepreneurship initiative, we empower students to learn the principles of entrepreneurship through intentional coursework and unique experiences such as case competitions, start-up incubators, and mentorship programmes — and then we encourage them to go out in the world and solve challenges with an entrepreneurial mindset.
With India’s strong entrepreneurship ecosystem, we envision a future where students in Washington, DC, and throughout the world will be able to learn from the experiences of start-ups and innovators in India and gain new insights into global innovation.
Through strategic partnerships, case studies, and intercultural collaboration, we will be able to enhance the learning capabilities of students throughout the world and empower future generations to use creativity and innovation to address complex business challenges.
We are currently exploring new opportunities to engage with and learn from the Indian business community as we expand our presence in the region and create new pathways for partnership and collaboration.
Given the increasing number of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, what specific strategies is Georgetown employing to attract and support students from India?
Through the launch of our Executive MBA in Dubai and our partnerships in the region, Georgetown McDonough aims to deliver more educational opportunities that are accessible to students who are unable to travel to the United States for their degree programme or wish to study closer to home. We hope to diversify our degree offerings in Dubai in future years to include other top-ranked master's programmes that we offer in the United States so students in India can have the option to choose which region makes the most sense for their professional goals.
Moreover, we are growing our Custom Executive Education presence in the region, allowing organisations to tailor business programmes to their unique goals and challenges.
Additionally, our growing presence in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region allows us to enhance our intercultural understanding and offer global business experiences that expose students to the dynamics of both regions.
International students are a fundamental part of our community at Georgetown McDonough.
Our incoming full-time MBA class is 49% international and represents 41 different countries. As a Jesuit institution, our value of community in diversity is ingrained into the admissions process, academic programmes, and community resources that we offer to our students to foster a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for students across the globe.