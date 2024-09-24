Anna University to conduct one theory exam each semester at autonomous colleges

To ensure quality of technical education in autonomous colleges affiliated to Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the syndicate body of the varsity has decided that from this academic year, examination of one theory paper in each semester will be conducted by the varsity.

Usually the autonomous colleges enjoy significant administrative freedom, including in designing curriculum, conducting examinations and evaluating the papers, and Anna University has a limited say.

Now, after this new norm, the university has the power to conduct examinations of one subject in each semester to check the quality of autonomous institutions. From setting of question papers to assigning invigilators to conduct the exam to evaluation of answer sheets, everything will be managed by the university.

However, the institutions which are ranked within 200 in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings will be exempted from this examination, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The recommendation was made in the syndicate meeting after we found that a few autonomous colleges were deliberately awarding inflated marks to their students. On the basis of complaints, we checked the answer sheets of students in a few colleges and found that students deserving 30 marks were awarded 70. It was necessary to put a check on such practice to ensure quality and integrity of the university," said former vice-chancellor of the university, R Velraj, who attended the syndicate meeting.

If in the examination conducted by the university, the students' perform poor when compared to other papers, it would be clear that they were awarded inflated marks or question paper was easier.

"In such cases, we will thoroughly examine other subjects' answer scripts and will intimate the UGC about the quality issues in autonomous colleges. Adding to it, the university will take action while granting affiliation," said a syndicate member.

The varsity also has plans to make suitable amendments in the affiliation statutes to ensure only quality autonomous institutes are affiliated.

According to the varsity officials, in 2015 there were only 27 autonomous colleges under its purview while this year it has increased to 150.

"Earlier, the rules were stricter but now UGC is very liberal in granting autonomy, and as a result, many undeserving colleges are now becoming autonomous. With independence comes responsibility, but some are misusing this," a syndicate member alleged.

However, the autonomous colleges have strongly objected the new move.

"By conducting one exam in a semester, the university cannot find any wrong doing in the college. What if the university deliberately sets a tough question, " said principal of an autonomous college, stated The New Indian Express report.

While P Selvaraj, Secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges of Tamil Nadu, said the initiative is unnecessary interference in the affairs of the autonomous colleges.

"As they wanted autonomy in their functioning, these colleges opted for autonomous status, now the university is unnecessarily interfering, " said Selvaraj.