Nurturing business aspirations of students since 1789 — Georgetown University

A

Our history as a Jesuit university is rooted in global curiosity and discovery, and these values continue to inspire the work we do at Georgetown and guide our direction as a global business school.

Many business schools in recent years have taken a closer look at their purpose-driven strategies, but for us, these values have been entrenched in the foundation of our university for over 200 years.

Our approach to business education is unique because we continuously strive, in everything we do, to reach across borders, find power in collaboration, and shape the future of our world, for the better.

We hope to inspire our students and alumni to harness the power of business to do well and do good on a global scale. We can achieve this mission through our teaching excellence, our innovative degree offerings and canters, initiatives, and institutes, and through our locations in Washington, DC, and Dubai with unparalleled access to business, policy, and government communities.