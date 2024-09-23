Nurturing business aspirations of students since 1789 — Georgetown University
Georgetown has been recognised for its educational leadership. Can you share your perspective on what makes Georgetown’s approach to educational leadership unique and how it influences your strategic direction?
Our history as a Jesuit university is rooted in global curiosity and discovery, and these values continue to inspire the work we do at Georgetown and guide our direction as a global business school.
Many business schools in recent years have taken a closer look at their purpose-driven strategies, but for us, these values have been entrenched in the foundation of our university for over 200 years.
Our approach to business education is unique because we continuously strive, in everything we do, to reach across borders, find power in collaboration, and shape the future of our world, for the better.
We hope to inspire our students and alumni to harness the power of business to do well and do good on a global scale. We can achieve this mission through our teaching excellence, our innovative degree offerings and canters, initiatives, and institutes, and through our locations in Washington, DC, and Dubai with unparalleled access to business, policy, and government communities.
Georgetown recently expanded its footprint in Dubai. How does this expansion contribute to fostering international collaboration and what impact do you anticipate it will have on Georgetown’s global initiatives?
Through new educational opportunities in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region, we can provide the rigorous instruction and rich experiential learning opportunities that Georgetown is known for while offering an in-depth look at global business in a different and dynamic part of the world.
Our partnerships in Dubai will expose our students in Washington, DC, to new global perspectives in the Middle East while ensuring our students at our Dubai campus have the opportunity to learn more about Western business practices and policies in the United States.
This cross-cultural learning approach enriches our classrooms and academic research, enhances international understanding, and prepares our students to become dynamic leaders on the global stage.
Our international programmes such as the one in Dubai offer the potential for new student exchanges between the United States and other parts of the world, academic partnerships, and a broader global alumni network, strengthening our entire McDonough community’s quest for intellectual inquiry and intercultural understanding.
We also seek to bring our approach to solving complex global issues to the region, hosting events that convene business leaders, the public sector, and academics to address how business can be a source of good as the region looks to its future.
The role of business in addressing global challenges has never been more critical. How is Georgetown University preparing its students to engage with and address these challenges effectively?
We believe business has no borders. It is imperative that our future leaders experience international perspectives firsthand, learn to emphasise collaboration across disciplines, and view the world’s problems as their own.
Through exposure to real-world international experiences and a curriculum that highlights the complexity of global business issues, we ensure that each of our students graduates from our programmes with a global mindset.