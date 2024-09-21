"Don't comment on ability of teachers": Karnataka High Court judge to students

Don't comment on the ability of teachers, without the blessings of the teachers' you can't achieve anything in life, said the judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Ramachandra D Huddar in Kalaburagi on Friday, September 20.

Speaking at the inaugural session of orientation programme for the newly admitted PG students of Central University of Karnataka, Justice Ramachandra further said that the work of the teachers is not so easy, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They spend a lot of time on preparation and keep them updated. Respect the teachers, be punctual and pay attention in the class, the judge said.

Justice Ramachandra further advised the students to make proper use of their stay in the university campus and learn more. He also asked them not to be addicted to mobile phones, and always work hard.

Students should be knowledge seekers and score good marks as the marks are the index of their knowledge, Justice Ramachandra said.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka Prof Battu Satyanarayan in his presidential address said that education is the basis for all the success in life. He asked to make proper use of the resources and facilities of the university to come up in life.

Physical wealth is not permanent, knowledge is real wealth, he said.