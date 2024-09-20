IIM Bangalore Prof Gopal Das makes it to Stanford’s top 2% researchers list for fifth year in a row!

Professor Gopal Das, a faculty member in the Marketing area at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), has been recognised in the list of the world’s top 2 per cent researchers for 2024.

The list was published on September 16, 2024.

This prestigious list includes approximately 2,00,000 scientists across 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields, highlighting outstanding academic achievements globally.

As informed by the institute, this marks the fifth consecutive year that Prof Das has been included in this esteemed list.

The Top 2 per cent ranking is determined using the bibliometric index, which draws from Scopus and Elsevier data. Key evaluation criteria include the Scopus H-index, impact factor, and total citations, rather than solely the number of publications.

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers.

Prof Gopal Das is an Associate Professor in the Marketing Area at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and has been a visiting Scholar of HKUST Business School, Hong Kong; and NUS Business School, Singapore.

His research works have been published in international journals such as Journal of Consumer Psychology, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, International Journal of Research in Marketing, Journal of Retailing, European Journal of Marketing, Psychology and Marketing, Journal of Business Research, and Journal of Services Marketing.