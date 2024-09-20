How Georgetown University pioneered the concept of global consulting projects

A

While Washington, DC, will always remain integral to the global stage, business has been changed immensely by the rise of new economic strength and entrepreneurial ventures in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

As a leader in international education, it is our responsibility to prepare our students to not just understand but experience and learn from the changing landscape as it exists today, and in the future.

Last year, we launched an Executive MBA in Dubai, which expands the reach of our executive and graduate programmes to students who may not have convenient access to Washington, DC, and broadens our business perspective in a new and emerging set of economies.

Building on the success of Georgetown’s prestigious Executive MBA, a highly ranked US programme, and leveraging the expertise of Georgetown McDonough faculty in Washington, DC, the Executive MBA in Dubai covers a range of business topics for senior administrators and includes two week-long residencies in Washington, DC.