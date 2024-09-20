"DUSU election will result in 4-0 win for us": Rounak Khatri, NSUI’s presidential candidate

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), has announced its candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, as reported by PTI.

The DUSU campus elections are scheduled for September 27.

Representing the student group, Rounak Khatri will be running for the president’s position this year, while Yash Nandal will contest for Vice-President. Namrata Jeph Meena is the candidate for secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary will seek the Joint Secretary role.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary expressed strong confidence in achieving a clean sweep, aiming for a 4-0 victory in this election.

"We are confident that this DUSU election will result in a 4-0 win for NSUI. We have a clear plan of action for students' welfare," Varun said.

The election is about addressing real issues of students and creating a better future for the university, he added.

As the DUSU elections approach, the NSUI has expressed in its candidates and in their commitment to transform Delhi University for the better, a statement released by the student group said.

"The plan of action for students' welfare will be launched on Saturday (September 21), outlining specific steps to improve the student experience and ensure transparent, inclusive leadership," it added.