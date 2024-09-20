Anna University plans to keep tabs on autonomous colleges — what would this entail?

To ensure the quality of technical education in the autonomous colleges affiliated to Anna University, the syndicate body of the university has decided that from this academic year examination of one theory course in each semester in such colleges will be conducted by the varsity.

Usually, autonomous colleges enjoy the freedom to design their curriculum, conduct examinations and evaluation along with managing other administrative affairs and Anna University has limited say, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Now, after this new norm the university has the power to conduct examinations of one subject in each semester to check the quality of autonomous institutions.

From setting of question papers to assigning invigilators to conduct the exam to evaluation of answer sheets, everything will be managed by the university.

However, the institutions which are ranked within 200 in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings will be exempted from this examination.

"The recommendation was made in the syndicate meeting after we found that few autonomous colleges were deliberately awarding inflated marks to their students. On the basis of complaints, we checked the answer sheets of students in a few colleges and found that students deserving 30 marks were awarded 70. It was necessary to put a check on such practice to ensure quality and integrity of the university," said former vice-chancellor of the university, R Velraj, who attended the syndicate meeting.

If in the examination conducted by university students' performance is lesser than other papers then it would be clear that they were awarded inflated marks or question paper was easier.

"In such cases, we will thoroughly examine other subjects' answer scripts and will intimate the UGC (University Grants Commission () about the quality issues in autonomous colleges. Adding to it, the university will take action while granting affiliation," said a syndicate member.

The varsity also has plans to make suitable amendments in the affiliation statutes to ensure that only quality autonomous institutes are affiliated, stated The New Indian Express report.

According to varsity officials in 2015, there were only 27 autonomous colleges under its purview while this year, it has increased to 150.

"Earlier, the rules were stricter but now, UGC is very liberal in granting autonomy, as a result, many undeserving colleges are now becoming autonomous. With independence comes responsibility but some autonomous colleges are misusing this opportunity only for money," said a syndicate member.