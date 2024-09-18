Automotive engineering courses at IIT Madras, let's look at options

The automobile industry has undergone several changes since its invention in the late 19th century. While those driven by internal combustion engines still dominate the market, there is a steady increase in the number of electric vehicles.

A degree programme in automotive engineering introduces a student to the design, development, and manufacturing of automobiles. This needs to be complemented with appropriate practical training to ensure that a graduating student gets a well-rounded perspective of this domain.

Several engineering educational institutions in India offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree programmes in automotive engineering.

The Department of Engineering Design at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras offers a master’s specialisation in automotive engineering as part of its five-year dual degree programme. In addition to theory and lab courses along with a master’s project, students also spend a semester working on a live project in the industry that helps them to apply their learning to practice.

Recognising the need for trained manpower in electric vehicles, the department has also launched a master’s programme in electric vehicles for the students of IIT Madras.

It is also offering a certificate programme in E-Mobility and an online MTech in E-Mobility for working professionals that would help an automotive transition to a career in electric vehicle engineering.

(Prof CS Shankar Ram, Head, Department of Engineering Design, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is the author of this piece. Views expressed are his own)