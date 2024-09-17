Adelaide University: Curriculum, admission process and scholarships

A

Indian students should apply through an Adelaide University authorised education agent who will assist with the preparation and submission of their application as well as their student visa application.

Students will need to provide to their agent, complete academic and English language proficiency documentation and provide evidence of their genuine intention to study their chosen degree at Adelaide University. A few degrees may have additional requirements.

If available, students should also submit a copy of the personal details and signature pages of their passport.

A few applicants will be required to participate in an interview as part of their application process, prior to eligibility being confirmed, this is conducted via Zoom and takes no more than 15 minutes.