Adelaide University: Curriculum, admission process and scholarships
How is Adelaide University revolutionising its curriculum to meet the demands of the modern world?
Adelaide University has a bold ambition — to deliver Australia’s most accessible, contemporary and future-focused curriculum. This will be achieved by The Adelaide Attainment Model, which will give students a transformed teaching and learning experience through:
Modular and stackable learning: Stackable degree structures enable multiple entry paths and nested qualifications to support scaffolded learning attainment and transitions. To recognise the holistic learning experience, Adelaide University students can also receive award and non-award digital badges to form a digital portfolio of their academic and extracurricular achievements across knowledge, skills, projects and innovation.
Flexible academic calendar: Our transformation will see the delivery of 10-week modular courses that create greater flexibility and balance for students.
Digitally underpinned: Learning will be digitally rich. This will be supported by a fit for purpose learning environment enabled with adaptable access to learning materials and resources, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, interactive analytics, and mobile responsiveness.
Integrated learning: Embedded work-integrated learning is a centrepiece of our academic delivery. Students will gain future-focused knowledge connected to the latest research concepts and combined with practical learner activities informed by industry insights, including internships, placements, community projects, volunteering and global study opportunities.
Graduate qualities: Lifelong learning is the unifying attribute of an Adelaide University graduate and unique qualities will be embedded into our curriculum, including:
Lifelong learner – Have enduring passion for personal and professional development.
Ethical leader – Do what is right over what is easy.
Strategic problem solver – Approach challenges with analytical rigour and creative insight.
Global citizen – Respect their role in the world and their capacity to enact positive change.
Resilient thinker – Succeed by harnessing critical, creative, and adaptable thinking.
Trusted communicator – Articulate ideas effectively and inspire change.
Common core: All graduates will build relevant and transferable skills through universal common core courses. This innovation is a forward-thinking component of our contemporary programme architecture, designed to equip students with the interdisciplinary knowledge they need to succeed in the modern workplace.
Could you walk us through the admission process for international students? What are the key criteria, and how does Adelaide University ensure a fair and inclusive admissions process?
Indian students should apply through an Adelaide University authorised education agent who will assist with the preparation and submission of their application as well as their student visa application.
Students will need to provide to their agent, complete academic and English language proficiency documentation and provide evidence of their genuine intention to study their chosen degree at Adelaide University. A few degrees may have additional requirements.
If available, students should also submit a copy of the personal details and signature pages of their passport.
A few applicants will be required to participate in an interview as part of their application process, prior to eligibility being confirmed, this is conducted via Zoom and takes no more than 15 minutes.
Are there specific scholarships or financial aid options available for Indian students? What are the eligibility criteria, and how can students apply?
Adelaide University will offer a diverse range of scholarships for academic excellence, emerging leaders, alumni and partner students. The scholarships offer a range of incentives including discounts on tuition fees of up to 50%.
Details on the scholarships available and the application processes are available on the Adelaide University website.
The Adelaide Academic Excellence Scholarship will open for applications in 2025, other scholarships are assessed automatically upon application to an eligible programme.