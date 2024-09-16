DUSU: “Mirroring INDIA bloc’s efforts against BJP” Left Unity alliance to stand against ABVP

Today, September 16, the left students' groups All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) announced that they would jointly contest in the Delhi University Students' Union elections (DUSU).

In a press conference, the Communist Party of India (CPI-M)-affiliated SFI and the CPI (ML) Liberation-backed AISA revealed plans to form a joint Left Unity panel to challenge the ruling Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the elections.

The Left groups said they would release a common manifesto focusing on students' issues, including fee hikes, hostel accommodations, and accessible education, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking on this, AISA's Delhi Secretary, Neha said, "Mirroring the INDIA bloc's efforts against the BJP's politics of hatred and capitalism, we aim to create a similar model at Delhi University to address educational and student concerns. AISA and the SFI have decided to collaborate for these elections, presenting a unified panel and agenda against the politics of money and muscle."

Additionally, the press conference was also addressed by Aishe Ghosh, the SFI's Delhi secretary.

Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union will take place on September 27 and the results announced the following day, PTI reported.