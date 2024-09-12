University of East Anglia is constantly trying to enhance the experience it offers int'l students. This is how
Tell us about your links to other institutes.
UEA is already a very international university and we are strengthening many of those links. We have many international members and established connections with universities around the world, including India. These benefit our research.
There are often collaborations in areas like environmental science, climate science, creative writing and those collaborations make their way back into the classroom through enhanced teaching, greater knowledge for our staff as well as international experience for our staff and students.
What are you doing to make experiences of your students better?
We are revising our student experience and education strategy at the moment with a much greater focus on making the curriculum more diverse and inclusive, thinking about building on lots of excellent work already in place.
We have an Access and Participation Plan, which outlines our commitment to diversifying, and making more inclusive, all aspects of our operations for home students.
What about international students?
It's also about international students as well.
So, we have ramped it up to a whole institution level commitment to access, to allow students, whatever their means, to take advantage of study abroad schemes, for example.
So that's how we really seek to live as an international university.
That also includes in increasing focus on employability, opportunities and access to employers throughout the course of a student’s time with us here at UEA, that’s extremely important.
Settling in could prove to be difficult. How does UAE help international students in this regard?
We're doing a lot in terms of helping international students settle in at the start of their time with us and becoming part of community. For example, in our schools of computing science and business, where we already have large cohorts of international students, we'll have a course director dedicated to them.
This helps to ensure that their specific needs are looked after and that they have plenty of opportunities to integrate into the wider UEA community.