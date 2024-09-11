SOA's Institute of Agricultural Sciences wins Outstanding Agriculture Institute award

Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS), the faculty of agricultural sciences of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has been awarded the prestigious Outstanding Agriculture Institute/University award at a Agri-tech Summit and Awards 2024 function held at New Delhi on Sunday, September 8.

Prof Santosh Kumar Rout, Dean of IAS, received the award from Devesh Chaturvedi, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Pritam Nayak, Officer-on-Special Duty to SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak was also present, informed a press release from the institute.

The award was given to IAS in recognition of its outstanding achievements in agricultural education, research and technological advancement. The theme of the event was Future of Farming: Sowing Seeds of Change.

Prof Rout said the award was a significant milestone for the institute solidifying its standing as an innovator in agricultural education, research and extension and contributing towards the future of Indian agriculture, stated the press release from the institute.

NIRF Rankings

In the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, SOA moved up one place this year from the 15th rank it occupied last year in the University category, it may be recalled.

The university also moved up two places in the overall category to be placed 24th in the country in the latest ranking, stated a press release from the institute.