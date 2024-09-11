Salem’s Sona College named outstanding Engineering college

Sona College of Technology, Salem, has been awarded the Outstanding Engineering Institution Award for 2023-24 by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR).

This prestigious honour was presented during the 57th Annual Day celebrations held at the NITTTR campus in Chandigarh on September 7, 2024, stated a press release from the intitute.

Dr SRR Senthilkumar, Principal of Sona College of Technology, received the award from the Governor of Punjab and Chief Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, in the presence of Dr. Binod Kumar Kanaujiya, Director of the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.

NITTTR, which plays a vital role in enhancing excellence within higher education institutions, particularly in up-skilling the technical workforce, was recently accorded ‘Deemed to be University’ status. This year, NITTTR instituted the National Award for the first time to recognise excellence in engineering education.

Another institution from the Sona Group of Institutions, Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, also received the Outstanding Polytechnic Institution Award at the national level during the same event.

Sharing this moment of pride, Dr SRR Senthilkumar said, "This honour is a reflection of the exceptional learning outcomes achieved by our faculty through a collaborative environment, backed by a strong research focus and industry-academia connect."

C Valliappa, Chairman of the Sona Group of Institutions, added, "This recognition validates the College’s research focus and the 300-strong faculty team’s commitment to preparing engineering professionals to excel in new-age technologies and thrive in the world of work."

In August 2024, the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings placed Sona College among the Top 50 Innovation Institutes in the country.

Last quarter, Sona College was also awarded the NAAC A++ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.65, a distinction granted to only a select few institutions nationwide.

In this first-ever initiative by NITTTR, founded by the Ministry of Education, three engineering colleges and three polytechnic institutions were selected from hundreds of applications nationwide.

Among them, Sona College of Technology and Thiagarajar Polytechnic College were honoured for their outstanding contributions to education.