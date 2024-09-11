Karnataka University Dharwad students continue to be haunted by leopard sightings on campus

There is no end to the leopard threat on the Karnataka University Dharwad (KUD) campus in Dharwad. The leopard was sighted on Saturday, September 7, on the campus.

Forest officials continued their search for leopards on the campus and surrounding areas on Tuesday, September 10. It is for the third time that the leopard has entered the campus and fear has gripped varsity students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

There is a complaint that the leopard had hunted a dog from nearby Ravindra Nagar area on Sunday, September 8. People are now worried about their pets in the area and a few people claimed that there are more leopards in and around the campus and the forest officials should take up the issue seriously.

RFO (Range Forest Officer) Pradeep Pawar said that the efforts by the department are going on and the big cat has a large space to move around.

"A cage has been fixed for the animal and is waiting to get trapped. The staff members are also searching for its presence in the most possible areas. It is the only leopard which is on the campus and people should not panic after hearing various rumors about the presence of more big cats," he said.

“The leopard might have shifted to another place. We are also trying to trace its presence by checking pug marks and others,” he added.

A social activist said big cats will make their way into the city as they get easy food and have no conflicts of territory.

"The strong leopards will push the weakened ones outside the forest and urbanisation is one of the main reasons for big cats entering into the city," he said.

“Dharwad city has some green patches which help such wild cats to find shelter. Moreover, the leopard will not stay in the same place. The number of elderly people taking morning walks has come down on the campus and the students are also living in fear,” he added, stated The New Indian Express report.