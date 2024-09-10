Thiagarajar Polytechnic College earns Outstanding Institution Award

Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Salem, was honoured with the Outstanding Institution Award in the Polytechnic category in the country for 2023-24 by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The award was presented during NITTTR’s 57th Annual Day celebrations held on September 7, 2024, at its campus in Chandigarh, stated a press release from the institute.

Dr V Karthikeyan, Principal of Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, received this award from Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Chief Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, in the presence of Dr Bhola Ram Gurjar, Director of NITTTR, and Dr Binod Kumar Kanaujiya, Director of the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar.

In a moment of pride, Principal Dr Karthikeyan addressed the students, stating, “You are privileged to be part of an institution where generations of young minds have excelled in academics, extracurricular activities, and entrepreneurship.”

C Valliappa, Chairman of TPT-Sona Institutions, added, “This recognition validates the relentless efforts of the 150-plus faculty members at Thiagarajar Polytechnic College in shaping well-rounded professionals, ready to thrive in the workforce.”

In its first-ever initiative to select three engineering colleges and three polytechnic institutions from hundreds of applications nationwide, NITTTR honoured Thiagarajar Polytechnic College.