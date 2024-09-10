Start-up founders and innovators, here's what dual specialisation can do for you

A

Today the job market has become so fierce and competitive that most students prefer to start their own business rather than looking for a 9 to 5 job.

A study shows that in today’s time around 78% of students show interest in becoming an entrepreneur. With emerging trends like artificial intelligence and sustainability gaining prominence, conducting thorough market research to uncover new opportunities and understand customer demands is crucial.

For ideas to be future-proof, they must be highly adaptive.

Entrepreneurs can't rely on a single fixed product or concept because, as they work on an idea, others may be developing something similar elsewhere. There is no monopoly on ideas, so staying adaptable and continuously evolving is essential to remain more competitive than others in the start-up ecosystem.

Furthermore, students should develop prototypes and gather real-world feedback through surveys, this will showcase their concept’s viability. Lastly, by analysing competitors, students can pinpoint what makes their ideas unique and sharpen their value propositions.