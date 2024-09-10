Seven students allotted seats in Stephen's through DU can attend classes, thanks to Delhi HC

Today, Tuesday, September 10, the Delhi High Court allowed the seven students to attend classes at St Stephen's College, the same students who had moved the court seeking admission to the minority institution as allocated by Delhi University (DU).

The varsity, however, has been asked not to go ahead with any other allocation of seats by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The university and the seven students were issued a notice by the division bench in connection to an appeal by the college which challenged the single-judge's order. This order had permitted admission to these students as the seats were allocated by the university.

They were asked to respond in four weeks and the matter has been listed for hearing next year, January 28, stated the PTI report.

"The seven students who had approached the court are permitted to attend the classes till further orders. However, it is directed that the university shall not make any further allocation," the bench said.

On September 6, saying the students are not at fault, the single judge had granted relief to them.

"On the one hand, the petitioners faced the challenge of uncertainty over securing admission to their preferred college, St Stephen's, and on the other hand, they were also deprived of the opportunity to select and opt for their second choice college....The prolonged 'under-process' status effectively blocked their participation in subsequent allocation rounds, causing them to miss out on other potential options for securing a seat," the single judge had said.

Students sought seat under the "single girl child quota" fixed by DU. The college opposed the stand of DU that it will have to take in all students who were allotted via DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

St Stephen's said that it can admit students only as per santioned limits.