The EDGE that dual specialisations offer students, as per expert from FOSTIIMA Business School
In your opinion, do you think the future of work will favour graduates with dual specialisations?
See, in today’s competitive job market being efficient in just one particular field is not enough. The modern job market is increasingly leaning towards multidimensional roles that require a blend of skills and expertise.
So, having expertise in two areas can open up a broad spectrum of career opportunities for students.
With dual specialisation, graduates can progress within an organisation and can directly aim for senior management roles as their broad expertise is often more appreciated and sought after compared to single-specialisation candidates.
Apart from this graduates can even fall back on another option if one career path faces a downturn. Furthermore, for those who may seek a change or disengage with their initial career choice, a dual specialisation offers a seamless transition to a new and fulfilling career.
With the job market evolving towards versatility and interdisciplinary skills, how does having dual specialisations prepare students for future career trends?
As I mentioned earlier, having dual specialisation can help graduates move up faster in an organisation compared to one with a single specialisation.
Today, the evolving job market places a major focus on versatility and interdisciplinary skills, making dual specialisations essential for future career success.
As businesses are adapting to the new world, this interdisciplinary approach and the interactions become very crucial for senior management positions. This adaptability will allow students to seamlessly transition between roles or industries as needed.
Additionally, having two specialisations significantly enhances career flexibility by broadening the spectrum of opportunities available and increasing a graduate's appeal to employers who value versatility in their workforce.
In conclusion, dual specialisations strengthen students with the skills necessary to succeed in a changing labor market that places a premium on adaptability and interdisciplinary knowledge.
Considering recent the Common Admission Test (CAT) scores and increased competition, what specific benefits does dual specialisation offer students in standing out to employers and in the startup ecosystem?
As an entrepreneur in a start-up, you're required to wear multiple hats, handling various roles beyond a single niche. Unlike in large organisations where you might focus solely on one aspect of a function like marketing, in a start-up, you need a well-rounded skill set.
Dual specialisation equips you with the knowledge of different domains — such as marketing, finance, and HR — allowing you to seamlessly navigate and manage diverse responsibilities. This versatility not only makes you stand out to employers but also positions you as a more capable and adaptable leader in the dynamic start-up environment.
Ultimately, dual specialisation empowers students to stand out and succeed in today's fast-paced, multifaceted professional landscape.
Since FOSTIIMA campus has an entrepreneurship development cell, how does it assist students in developing and working on their startup ideas from the beginning of their PGDM course?
Nowadays, instead of seeking jobs students prefer to use their creativity and innovation to generate new opportunities and our entrepreneur's development cell helps students in bouncing and sprucing up their start-up ideas and concepts with the help of our experienced faculty.
Through training sessions and workshops on company incorporation, market research, and funding market analysis, we equip students with the essential tools to bring their start-up ideas to life.
Additionally, we facilitate connections with mentors and industry professionals, providing valuable networking opportunities.
By hosting events where students can present their ideas to industry experts, we offer them the chance to receive constructive feedback, refine their concepts, and move closer to launching successful ventures.