The EDGE that dual specialisations offer students, as per expert from FOSTIIMA Business School

See, in today’s competitive job market being efficient in just one particular field is not enough. The modern job market is increasingly leaning towards multidimensional roles that require a blend of skills and expertise.

So, having expertise in two areas can open up a broad spectrum of career opportunities for students.

With dual specialisation, graduates can progress within an organisation and can directly aim for senior management roles as their broad expertise is often more appreciated and sought after compared to single-specialisation candidates.

Apart from this graduates can even fall back on another option if one career path faces a downturn. Furthermore, for those who may seek a change or disengage with their initial career choice, a dual specialisation offers a seamless transition to a new and fulfilling career.