Jamia and Tech Mahindra Foundation to offer short-term courses. Here are details

Jamia Malia Islamia (JMI) to offer short-term courses in digital skills under SMART Academy in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF), as stated in a report by PTI.

The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra Foundation, according to an official statement today, Monday, September 9.

Following the registration, interview, and final result till September 27, the courses will begin in October with both morning and evening batches available, stated a report by PTI.

Registration for the programmes will open on September 10 and remain active until September 21.

According to the official statement, the course aims to equip students and professionals with in-demand digital skills, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and contribute to India's digital transformation.

The courses being offered at the academy include graphic design, full stack development, UI/UX Development, and digital marketing, among others, stated the PTI report.

These courses would last for four months and are eligible for engineering graduates, and other courses, such as the Certificate in Digital Entrepreneurship, have a three-month duration.

Tech Mahindra Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Tech Mahindra and primarily works across three main vertical, which are, education, employability (skill development) as well as disability, states its website.