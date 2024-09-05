Pachaiyappa's College students protest against lack of basic facilities

Students of Pachaiyappa's College on Wednesday, September 5, staged a vehement protest alleging administrative high-handedness and lack of basic facilities on the campus in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Hundreds of students sat on a dharna and said that there was no proper drinking water nor was there adequate toilet facilities on the campus which was proving to be very difficult for them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The college is in deplorable condition. We demand that toilets and drinking water kiosks should be set up in each block. The hostel fee hike should be rolled back. If our demands are not met, we will again go on protest," said Arun, sharing the students' perspective.

Another student K Senthil alleged that students who come late by even five minutes, are not allowed entry after 10 am.

"The college gates are closed at 10 am and reopened only at 1pm. The campus does not have proper toilet facilities as half of the toilets are broken and others are locked. How can we remain in the campus for hours together without using the toilet," said Arun.

After police intervened, the students called off the protest, stated The New Indian Express report.