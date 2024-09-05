IIT Madras + NDA to offer Executive MBA in Strategic Leadership and Public Policy | Explained in 6 simple Q&As

What's the news?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and National Defence College (NDC) are shaking hands to offer an Executive MBA Programme in Strategic Leadership and Public Policy.

How long is the programme for?

The programme, said to be user-oriented, will last for a year, 48 weeks to be exact. It will include lectures, modules that are practical in nature and will involve a thesis as well.

Who is it aimed at?

Select senior officers of the Armed Forces and even foreign countries, with civilian government services of India like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and beyond. This is so that they can gear uo for higher leadership positions.

What does the selection process look like?

The programme will have 120 members drawn from the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services and other organs of the government. They would be selected after a rigorous screening process.

Who would be eligible?

While the Service Officers eligible for this programme would normally be Brigadier or equivalent, the Civil and Diplomatic service officers are at the level of Director/Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

Who will teach it?

Faculty members from the Department of Management Studies and Aerospace and other departments at IIT Madras, faculty from NDC and subject matter experts will teach the programme at the National Defence College.