"Expect energy conservation moving sharply up the corporate agenda": Dean of Les Roches

The pressure is building for hospitality companies to make sustainability a key priority and this pressure comes from one such area.

First is at a stakeholder level, with the rise of ESG (environmental, social and governance) as investment criteria. We already see this becoming embedded in the United States (US), and growing fast in Europe, with the United Kingdom (UK) leading the way.

More pressingly, with energy costs soaring in most major economies, hotels and restaurants that don’t take steps to reduce their energy consumption or find alternative energy sources will find it much harder to balance their budgets.

Expect to see energy conservation moving sharply up the corporate agenda in the coming months.