What is Tamil Nadu's Green Schools Programme all about?

The Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Government of Tamil Nadu, has transferred Rs 5.2 crore to the School Education Department to implement the Green Schools Programme in 26 government schools.

Earlier in March, the environment department released Rs 9.2 crore from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board funds to implement the scheme in 46 schools. The project will be executed by the School Education Department, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Environment Minister had announced in the 2023-24 budget that the Green School Programme would be implemented at a cost of Rs 10 crore in 50 schools (Rs 20 lakh per school). This was later expanded to include another 100 schools in the 2024-25 budget. So far, funds have been released to implement the programme in 72 schools.

These schools will adopt various green measures such as energy efficiency through solar lighting and solar pumps, setting up solar borewells, rainwater harvesting, composting, creating vegetable and medicinal gardens, planting fruit trees, reducing water usage, recycling wastewater, and creating a plastic-free environment.

With climate change becoming a reality, the scheme aims to prepare young children for climate change adaptation and mitigation, stated The New Indian Express report.