Urban vs Rural Schools - A comparative analysis of 2024 performance

The 2024 analysis underscores the disparities in various aspects of education in urban and rural areas. The urban centres fare better in terms of infrastructure, resources and educational opportunities, whereas rural areas struggle with challenges of accessibility, teaching quality and socio-economic inequalities.

One of the key findings is the prevalence of multi-grade teaching in rural areas, where one teacher instructs students from multiple grades. Another important finding — and a silver lining for rural areas — is that curricula there is contextually relevant to the social and cultural realities and therefore helps to improve the livelihoods of the agricultural communities.

Having said that, the performance analysis advocates concerted efforts from all stakeholders — educators, policymakers, parents and communities — for bridging the divide between the urban and rural education.