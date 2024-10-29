University of Mysore students demand postponement of degree exam

Several students under the banner All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) held a protest in front of Crawford Hall, demanding postponement of degree examination and withdrawal of examination and marks card fee hike.

Speaking on the occasion, organisation District President Chandrakala stated that according to the exam notification, the UG exams of the University of Mysore are scheduled to start from November 15, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

"However, due to lack of guest lecturers and non-appointment of lecturers, classes were not held for one-and-a-half months, resulting in incomplete syllabus coverage. Conducting exams without completing the syllabus is unscientific and stressful for students, prompting the demand for postponement," she said.