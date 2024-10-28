Veranda IAS - MOP Vaishnav College for Women to offer Diploma in Governance and Policy Studies course

MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, and Veranda IAS have come together to offer a six-month Diploma in Governance and Policy Studies course for the college students, according to a press release from the EdTech platform.

Students of MOP will be able to pursue this course alongside their undergraduate (UG) degree programmes.

This course will help lay the foundation for over 200 competitive exams, including key elements like public policy, ethics, geography, economics and more.

The course has 200 hours of classroom learning and 40 hours of internship, fieldwork as well as other practical activities. The programme will be taught by faculty members like:

- U Sagayam, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (Retired) will teach Social issues and Ethics



- KM Ilanchezhian (Former-Armed Forces) will teach Teaching Geography and Internal Security



- R Saravana Kumaran, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) (Retired) will teach Economics

This course, built on research carried out by Veranda IAS, will aid students in diversifying their careers into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), policy drafting, and social work. It will also help strengthen their foundations for appearing for civil service exams.

Commencing in the year 2025, the applications will open for students soon.

Bharath Seeman, CEO of Veranda IAS, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This diploma will provide students with an academic foundation in governance while also fostering practical skills that are crucial in today's rapidly evolving socio-political environment.”